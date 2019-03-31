The fundraiser was organized by Zanni, who has been putting together events like this for more than 20 years, with the help of Ed Valenzuela, Marie Green and Brent Rice. Handsome John’s owner John Redmond provided the venue.

Mount Shasta’s John Zanni’s latest endeavor raised $1,000 that was donated to McCloud’s fledgling baseball team last week.

Accepting the check was coach Todd Carson, who explained that after having no team for many years, the donation will be extremely helpful for things like equipment, facilities, officials and uniforms.

He said he has a young group of athletes that are excited to get on the field and begin the process of building baseball in McCloud.

“We appreciate John (Zanni) and John (Redmond) for their hard work,” Carson added.