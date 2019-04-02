Sierra Academy of Dance presents “Princesses on Parade,” on May 3-4, at 6:30 p.m. at Parker Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 at Red Rock Books and $12 at the door. All of the Disney Princesses will share their stories through dance during Sierra Academy of Dance's spring production. Beautifully choreographed and staged by Cate DeMin, Artistic Director, audiences will be treated to memorable music and endearing tales offered through ballet, jazz, tap and hula. Families will delight in the familiar stories of the trials and tribulations of Disney princesses. For extra fun, come dressed for a Royal Ball!

Current theories on parenting suggest to not refer to young girls as princesses nor compliment them on their beauty alone. Instead, we are to emphasize their intelligence and abilities to become whomever they wish. We are to create a world where women can become world leaders or whatever they wish. It may be difficult to believe, but Disney, the world's leader in creating the princess archetype, has grown with the times. From the earliest princess, Snow White, who was saved by by the kiss of her true love, a Prince; through Ariel, the Little Mermaid who defied her father's wishes and the laws of nature to pursue her true love, Prince Eric; to the latest princess, Moana, who saved the earth and her people and didn't even have a love interest! In fact, Moana rescued Maui, her male foil, by helping him get his power back.

Disney Princesses also now reflect a new world view where beauty and strength come in many shades of brown, many shapes and sizes, and with many cultural influences. Most women today will admit they feel the tug of one, if not more, princess archetypes.

Sierra Academy of Dance has been in Ridgecrest since 1979. DeMin has been owner/operator since 1997. The Academy offers classes in ballet for young children through adults, contemporary dance, jazz and other styles as opportunities arise. The Academy is known for its outstanding twice-annual productions which give local children an opportunity to perform in a professionally produced dance program.

The Academy is also home of “Princess Dream Parties” which offers children 3-8 years old an opportunity to meet their favorite princesses. A dream come true for children and their parents. Little ones get a choice of 2-3 of their favorite princesses to invite to their party. Parents' dreams come true when they learn that there will be cupcakes, party prizes, princess games, and photo opportunities with a princess in a castle.