A measure put forward to address the infrastructure of Mount Shasta’s parks was unsuccessful last week, with an inadequate 61.38 percent of voters showing their support, according to the Siskiyou County Clerk’s unofficial election report #7, released Friday.

Measure V needed 2/3 voter approval, or 66.6 percent, to pass. Of the 2,340 people who cast a vote, 1,424 said yes, while 896 said no.

“It is a setback,” admitted Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks Administrator Mike Rodriguez. Although he was disappointed with the result, Rodriguez said it is encouraging to think that 61 percent of voters value the parks and would be willing to support them monetarily.

Rodriguez said Friends of the Park – which led the charge for Measure V and in November, the failed Measure P – will meet in coming days to discuss next steps.

Rodriguez also pointed to low voter turnout. According to the County Clerk’s results, less than half – 44.52 percent – of registered voters in the 96067 zipcode cast their ballots on March 26. Rodriguez believes if more people had come out, Measure V may have had a different outcome.

Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum said the Mt. Shasta area had a higher turnout than elsewhere in the county, where the only item on the ballot was the special primary to fill the District 1 Senate seat. Voter turnout in Siskiyou County overall was just 36.86 percent.