Christalyn Davis and Samuel Bal of Yreka are excited to announce the birth of their son, River Davis Bal.

River was born on March 28, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces.

He will be joining grandparents James and Alicia Davis of Reno, Nevada; Tim and Ann Bal of Temecula; and great grandparents Llouella and Lyn Davis of Reno.