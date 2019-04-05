The Hornet Invite includes many big Central Valley schools like host Enterprise, Chico, Shasta, and Foothill. Only Enterprise’s Nick Torres could beat Bear distance ace Alexis Ramirez, and it took a PR in the 1600 from Torres to do it.

The Mount Shasta Bears scored 28 points to tie for sixth place in the Hornet Invite at Enterprise High School in Redding on Saturday.

Pole-vaulter and long-jumper Malachy Bryant and distance-man Alexis Ramirez scored all the points for the Bears.

The bad news is that Trinity, the team they tied for sixth place, is a Mid Valley League rival that will give the Bears a tussle this year after graduation and transfers left them weak in the sprints, hurdles, relays, and weight events.

Alexis finished second in the 1600m in 4:42.86, only a couple seconds off his season best, and second in the 3200m with a 10:08.42 time. The metric mile and 2-mile double is the toughest one in high school track.

He’ll get some help in the distance events from rapidly improving freshman Drew Hering. He finished second in the frosh/soph 3200m with a personal record time of 11:02.01, and seventh in the frosh/soph 1600m in 5:04.06.

Malachy Bryant set personal records the last 2 times he pole-vaulted. He cleared 12-06, tied for the best vault of the day, though he was awarded second place because he had more misses than the winner.

He finished fourth in the long jump with an 18-04.50 effort. Bryant and Ramirez will put up big points for the Bears but won’t get much help.

Mount Shasta is weak in the sprints and probably unable to field competitive boys relay teams. They’ll need improvement from their throwers

The girls team sent only a few athletes and finished eleventh with 2 points as frosh Ajha Dennis continued her impressive running, scoring both points for the Bears. In the 100m she took on varsity level sprinters, finishing sixth in 13.52, besting the 13.74 she recorded last week. Teammate Zoe Becker was tenth with a 13.84 time.

Dennis just edged Becker in the varsity 200m as both runners recorded PR’s. Ajha finished sixth in 28.18, and Zoe seventh in 28.28.

Marissa Bonivert was twelfth in the 1600m in 6:11.02.

The Bears compete in the Chico Invitational on Saturday before returning home to host the Fair Weather Invite on Thursday, April 11.