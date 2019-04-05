I was quite alarmed at the very odd and frankly inappropriate choice to include an inflammatory, hate-filled letter to the editor, without integrity of fact and serving no purpose but to be divisive.

It doesn't matter what political party you feel close to, your paper should not be a beacon of support for provocative religious judgement, separatism and deliberate fabrication based in the emotional and mental ignorance of the editorial contributor. It did not educate, elucidate or provide insight.

Including the editorial as you did, has done a huge disservice to the newspaper, Mt. Shasta as a city and humanity in general.

Leslie Schneider

McCloud