Mount Shasta author Cody Lakin will sign copies of his latest book, “The Girl with a Fairy’s Heart” on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yak’s Mt. Shasta Koffee Eatery.

“The Girl with a Fairy’s Heart” is Lakin’s third published book, a sequel to his second book, “Fairlane Road.”

Lakin said the book can also be read as a standalone.

“It’s a strange fantasy novel that blends a few genres, mainly dark urban fantasy and supernatural thriller,” said Lakin. “It’s a book I wrote years after Fairlane Road because the characters had stayed with me and I knew there was more to the story. It’s been a fun book to release, and the feedback on it so far is exciting and insightful as always.”

Lakin has three books published and has finished two other manuscripts over the past couple of years, both of which he’s “excited about working on and moving forward with.”

Lakin grew up in Mount Shasta since the age of 10 – about the same age he first tried writing a book, he said.

“For most of my life I’ve always been a storyteller – role playing complex stories as a kid with toys and video games with my little brother – but it wasn't until the first day of summer at the end of fifth grade when I first attempted to actually write a book. I discovered Stephen King when I was 13 years old, in the form of his massive novel “It,” and nothing was the same after that,” Lakin said. “I continue to grow as a writer and never intend to stop.”

Lakin’s first published novel, “Other Endings,” came out in November 2016, followed by “Fairlane Road” in August of 2017, which was a Finalist in the category of Visionary Fiction for the American Bookfest Best Book Awards.

“The Girl with a Fairy’s Heart” was released by independent publisher Black Rose Writing in January. It is available at blackrosewriting.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.