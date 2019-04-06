Last year’s event was extremely successful, with over 50 individual yard sales held and hundreds of shoppers caravanning throughout the community.

The Lake Shastina Community Foundation, in partnership with the Chili Feast Committee, will be sponsoring the annual Lake Shastina Community-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Last year’s event was extremely successful, with over 50 individual yard sales held and hundreds of shoppers caravanning throughout the community. Although participants will hold their sale at their own residence, the Lake Shastina Community Foundation will coordinate activities in support of the sale, including advertising and the printing and distribution of a yard sale map that will highlight the addresses of yard sale locations within the community.

The deadline to be included on the map is April 22. If you are interested in getting the location of your sale listed on the map, or would like more information, contact the foundation at (530) 938-0938 or via email at lsyardsale@cot.net