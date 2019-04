Little Shasta Valley Church holds services the first and third Sunday of every month.

Our services are non denominational and we invite the community to join us this Sunday, April 7th, to worship at the historic church located on Lower Little Shasta Road, Montague.

Guy Scott will be officiating at the Bible Study starting at 9:30 a.m. and at our Church Services starting at 10:30 a.m. For information, call Jon at (530) 459-3833.