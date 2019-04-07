In February of this year, middle school science teachers from all over our county nominated seventh grade girls, who were then asked to complete an application form and write an essay. In March an AAUW committee interviewed six girls with impressive academic qualities, from which they selected the top two, Madysson and Alexes.

The Siskiyou Branch of the American Association of University Women selected two outstanding seventh grade girls to attend the 2019 Tech Trek Camp at UC Davis in July.

Madysson Cervelli of Big Springs Elementary and Alexes Collier of Jackson Street School in Yreka will attend an exciting week-long camp featuring hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM. Madysson Cervelli is the daughter of Suzie and Monty Cervelli of Weed and Alexes Collier is the daughter of Noelle Collier and Sean Collier of Yreka.

The campers will attend core classes and labs taught by credentialed teachers and women engaged professionally in STEM fields. The local AAUW Tech Trek coordinator Joan Adams reports that this is the 21st year of Tech Trek, which was initiated in 1998 on the campus of

Stanford University. In 2002 Siskiyou Branch sent its first Tech Trekker and has sponsored girls annually ever since. Due to success of the camp, an additional Tech Trek camp was established in 2011 at UC, Davis, for girls from counties in far Northern California.

In February of this year, middle school science teachers from all over our county nominated seventh grade girls, who were then asked to complete an application form and write an essay. In March an AAUW committee interviewed six girls with impressive academic qualities, from which they selected the top two, Madysson and Alexes. These girls, along with 90 other students, will learn from outstanding teachers and live the life of a college student for a week. If for some reason a chosen camper cannot attend camp in July, there are two designated alternates: Natalie Amador of Big Springs School and Elizabeth Harris of Scott Valley Junior High.

Tech Trek, initiated in California to promote increased interest in math and science and to broaden career choices for girls, has now expanded to many college campuses in more than 10 states across the nation. It is the mission of AAUW to expand horizons for women and girls by promoting education at all levels. The Siskiyou Branch congratulates Alexes and Madysson and their families. And, they thank the many middle school principals and science teachers who nominated remarkable girls for this worthy summer program.