During the week of April 8-12, the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous is inviting the community to join them for National Boys & Girls Club Week.

This celebration offers the community the opportunity to experience the programs the Boys & Girls Club offers to the youth of Siskiyou County.

The theme for the week is “a Catalyst for Change,” bringing awareness to how Boys & Girls Clubs support and advocate on behalf of America’s youth every day.

The community is invited to attend the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous BeASTAR anti-bullying rally with keynote speaker, Officer Jim Jacobson from DARE on Tuesday, April 9 from 3:15- 5 p.m. at Sisson School’s Gymnasium.

“Join the Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous in taking a stand against bullying and, as a community, let’s work towards promoting kindness, inclusion, and acceptance for all children and teens of Siskiyou County,” according to a press release from the club.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous kicked off its annual participation in National Boys & Girls Club Week, along with 4,200 other clubs across the nation, with an opening ceremony on Monday with appearances from several special guests from the community, including Mayor Barbara Wagner, and a Great Futures Open House.

For more information, contact the club at info@bgcsiskiyous.org, or at (530) 220-7623.