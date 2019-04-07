The College of the Siskiyous softball team won a doubleheader on the road against Lassen on Friday and then lost one at home against Shasta on Saturday.

The College of the Siskiyous softball team won a doubleheader on the road against Lassen on Friday and then lost one at home against Shasta on Saturday.

The Eagles are now 3-3 in Golden Valley Conference play, and are tied for third place.

They beat Lassen 10-1 in game one on Friday, getting 13 hits and putting up 5 runs in the first inning, to run away with it. Erica Skelton pitched 4 shutout innings to get her third win.

Emma Foster doubled twice, knocked in 2 runs and scored 3 times. Erica Skelton tripled in 2 runs, scored twice and stole a base. Braydi Johnson doubled in 2 runs as the Eagle hitters had a field day.

Yreka High grad Ashley Cox had 2 hits and scored twice, and Breanna Saltzgaver and Molly Schaefer each had 2 hits.

Erica Skelton gave up 5 hits and struck out 2 batters. Megan Dean pitched the final 2 innings, giving up 1 run and striking out 2.

The hits kept coming in the second game as the Eagles pounded out 14 more and won 9-5. The Eagles led 4-0, saw Lassen score 3 runs in the fifth inning to make it a 4-3 ballgame before pulling away with 5 runs in the last 2 frames.

Erica Skelton went 3 for 3 with a double and 4 RBIs, and raised her batting average to .367. Dani Nevis had 3 hits, scored 3 runs, and stole 2 bases to up her league-leading total to 11.

Erin Skelton was 3-4 with a double and 2 runs scored. Ashley Cox and Braydi Johnson each had 2 hits.

Winning pitcher Emma Foster gave up 3 runs over 5 innings and struck out 5. Megan Dean pitched the final 2 innings, giving up 2 runs.

Tough Shasta College pitching quieted the Eagle bats on Saturday as COS managed only 5 hits in each game and lost 5-2 and 6-3.

Emma Foster went 2-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored in game 1. Ashley Cox singled in a run, and Dani Nevis singled, stole a base, and scored a run.

The Eagles quickly fell behind 2-0 in the second game, but Macie Reynolds belted her GVC-leading fifth homer of the year, a booming drive to left-center, to tie the score at 2 after an inning. Shasta scored the next 4 runs to get the win.

Dani Nevis, batting .317 and with 11 stolen bases, pulled up after her fourth inning single and had to leave the game with a hamstring injury.

Erica Skelton had an RBI single, and Ashley Cox and Emma Foster both singled and scored a run.

They play home doubleheaders Friday against Feather River and Saturday.