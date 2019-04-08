Members of the Weed Historic Lumber Town Museum board would like to thank all those who purchased tickets, attended, served, catered and participated in making our 34th annual dinner a success. A special thank you to our many donors:

Ron’s Furniture, Clearwater Coffee and Kitchen, Dos Amigos, Walmart, Hecker’s Power Equipment, Point S, Napa, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, The Nail Bar, Lake Shastina Golf Resort, Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware, Enjoy Weed Shack, Mt. Shasta Bottling Co., Divina, Siskiyou Development, Weed Coffee Roasting, Weed Store, Sportsmen’s Den, Beth’s Salon, Starbucks, Turner Carpets, Pizza Factory, Montgomery’s Meats, Best Western Tree House, Salon 67, Dawson’s Wreath Barn, Weed Tattoo Co., Grocery Outlet, Weed Son’s Of Italy, Weed High School Baseball Team, and Weed Fire Fighters.

Weed Historic Lumbertown Museum board