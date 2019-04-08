he Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center has announced tickets are now on sale for Saturday evening, April 27, pre-Earth day benefit.

Doors will open at 6:30 for a musical evening featuring Hot Buttered Rum, a souped-up, left-coast string band, which is the brainchild of five uniquely gifted musicians who weave their love of bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul into a riveting strain of Americana.

The Ecology Center will be serving hours d’oeuvres and refreshments; additional food, kombucha, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Outside, there will be fire performances from Sacramento’s Obsidian Butterfly, and local favorites Pyrate Technics.

Tickets can be purchased online through mountshastaecology.org. Physical tickets can be purchased at Directions, located at 312 N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard.