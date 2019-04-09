The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. with a business meeting followed by an art critique by Mt. Shasta artist Chris Messer.

The Siskiyou Arts Association will hold their next member’s meeting and art critique on Sunday, April 14 at the Lake Shastina Community Center, Lake Shastina.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. with a business meeting followed by an art critique by Mt. Shasta artist Chris Messer.

Always a popular and lively resource and teacher, Chris is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and California Watercolor Association; her extensive and diverse collection spans 30 years of dedication and inspiration. Artists are encouraged to bring one piece of their recent original art, framed and ready for display. All artwork for the critique needs to be in place by 1:30 PM.

Members, guests, and all interested persons are invited and welcomed, light refreshments and friendly discussions are always a part of the meetings.

Following the critique members will vote for their 3 favorite works to be chosen as “Art of the Month.”

The location of the Shastina Community Center is 15244 Driftwood Dr., Lake Shastina.

For additional information on Siskiyou Artists Association visit the website www.siskiyouartists.com