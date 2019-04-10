The FSC, an international nonprofit that sets standards for responsible management of forests, said they only deal with forestry issues and the WCWC's complaint falls outside that spectrum.

The Forest Stewardship Council declined last month to address a complaint filed by Water for Citizens of Weed, alleging that Roseburg Forest Products used “abuse tactics” in the battle over Beaughan Springs and rights to its water.

The FSC, an international nonprofit that sets standards for responsible management of forests, said they only deal with forestry issues and the WCWC’s complaint falls outside that spectrum.

“As an organization, we do not set out ethical requirements for activities not connected to forestry or timber trade,” said FSC Director General Kim Carstensen in a letter dated March 25, although she thanked WCWC representatives Jim Taylor and Bruce Shoemaker for their “diligency and clarity” in the preparation of their complaint.

“We regret the current situation in Weed and distress within the community and express our sincere hope that an amicable solution will be reached,” Carstensen added.

“Roseburg has long used its FSC certification to demonstrate that it is a responsible company,” said WCWC president Jim Taylor in a press release. “But today, we see past the facade of this greenwashing label. ‘FSC-certified’ clearly does not mean ethical or responsible ... sustainability needs to be based on partnership with local communities, not on bullying.”

Roseburg maintains that ongoing litigation regarding water rights to Beaughan Springs is not related to their FSC certification.

“We are pleased that the FSC has closed the case, and we agree with the group’s hope that an amicable solution will be reached,” said Roseburg Senior Vice President and General Counsel Stuart W. Gray in a March 31 statement.

“The WCWC’s attempt to frame the litigation – which seeks no monetary compensation from any party – as anything other than a matter of property rights is misleading,” Gray added. “It should be clear that no one is being deprived of water in Weed, and there are no human rights issues involved in this matter.”