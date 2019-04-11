An AAU girls basketball team from the Scott Valley consisting of players from ages 6-12 recently won the NorCal Heat Tournament in Redding.

The tourney took place on March 30 and 31. The team is comprised of eight players, all of whom had never played competitive basketball before. The Scott Valley team went from losing their first five games in their first two tournaments, to winning the last four in a row and taking home the championship on March 31.

The team is part of a growing AAU program in Scott Valley that is led by Scott and Tammi Bennett, and assisted by coaches Rachel O’Connor, Craig Hubbard, Nick Jenner and Caitlin Bennett.