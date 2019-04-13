Ramirez ran a 10:08.42 3200 meters in a narrow loss to Enterprise runner Nick Torres in last week’s Hornet Invite, but turned the tables on him in Chico, beating Torres by 3 yards and breaking ten minutes for the first time with his 9:55.10 PR.

The Chico Invite track and field meet draws some big Central Valley schools like Enterprise, Foothill, and University Prep and is a good test for top local athletes.

Mount Shasta distance ace Alexis Ramirez responded to the challenge with two personal records and a big win in the 3200m.

Ramirez ran a 10:08.42 3200 meters in a narrow loss to Enterprise runner Nick Torres in last week’s Hornet Invite, but turned the tables on him in Chico, beating Torres by 3 yards and breaking ten minutes for the first time with his 9:55.10 PR.

For many male high school distance runners the holy grail is breaking 10:00 in the 3200m and 4:40 in the 1600m. Ramirez did both on Saturday, running 4:35.13 for sixth in the metric mile.

Finish places in big meets like the Chico Invite can be deceptive. Bear freshman Drew Hering was twelfth in the varsity 800m with a 2:09.36 time, but leads division 3 800 meter runners. He got a big PR in the 1600m, running it in 4:45.13, 7 seconds better than his previous best, and behind only teammate Ramirez in division 3.

The meet didn’t offer pole vault competition, so Mt. Shasta lost out on Malachy Bryant’s likely points. He leads Northern section division 3 vaulters.

The Bears didn’t field a 4X100m relay team, but got second in the 4X400m relay in 3:54.23 with a team of Orion Alley, Aram Aguirre, Drew Hering, and Alexis Ramirez.

The Bear girls didn’t score points but had some efforts that will place high in division 3 meets. Sprinters Ajha Dennis and Zoe Becker will score points for Mt. Shasta in upcoming meets. Dennis finished fourteenth in the 100m in 14.07 and Becker ninth in the 200m with a 28.24PR.

Dennis and Becker teamed up with Trinity Freeman and Ialee Hering to get tenth in the 4X100m relay with a 55.24 time that rates third in division 3.

Marissa Bonivert doubled in the long distance events, running 6:05.41 in the 1600m and 13:32.11 in the 3200m.

Frosh Laurel Hight made her debut with a long jump of 13-04.50PR, good for eighth place.

Track fans who attend Thursday’s Fair Weather Invite in Mount Shasta will get to see an athlete of incredible versatility in Trinity’s Lauren Harper. She has the fastest division 3 time in every running event from the 100 meters to the 3200 meters.