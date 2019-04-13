Activities will kick off Friday, May 10, with the Scott Valley Bank fitting contest, where exhibitors will have 90 minutes to wash and fit an animal. This event is free to the public and everyone is invited to come on out and watch the activities.

The Tony Nicoletti Memorial Jackpot Show entry forms are now available online at www.sisqfair.com. Junior beef cattle exhibitors are encouraged to participate in the contest on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 10–12.

Activities will kick off Friday, May 10, with the Scott Valley Bank fitting contest, where exhibitors will have 90 minutes to wash and fit an animal. This event is free to the public and everyone is invited to come on out and watch the activities.

On Saturday morning, The Tony Nicoletti Memorial Jackpot will start at 10 a.m. with Judge Jon De Clerck from Lubbock, Texas lining up the entries. Exhibitors from all over the West will compete for the title of “Grand Champion” and the $1,000.00 of prize money that comes along with it. “Because of the support we have received from NB Ranches and our other wonderful sponsors, we’re happy to say we offer the largest added purse of any jackpot show on the west coast,” said CEO, Cliff Munson. “We give away over $3,500.00 in added prize money and $2000.00 in prizes, no one else does that!”

The fun will continue on Sunday starting with the annual “Mother’s Day Showmanship” competition where mom gets to show how it is done on the halter. The Siskiyou County Jackpot show will start at 9 a.m. There is no admission charge to attend the Tony Nicoletti Jackpot show on either day.

Visit www.sisqfair.com or call the fair office for more information at (530) 842-2767.