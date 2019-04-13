Saturday's downpour prevented South Siskiyou Little League from hosting their annual Opening Day celebration, although the season has begun just the same.

Some games were moved to Yreka on Saturday, where the fields were playable and the skies were blue. Other teams started their seasons this week.

Opening Ceremonies will not be rescheduled, said SSLL representative John Kennedy.

SSLL is fielding 23 teams, both softball and baseball, from t-ball to juniors.

Players will soon begin selling chocolate bars in lieu of the traditional hit-a-thon to raise funds for the season.

The following is a list of the teams, their coaches and sponsors.

Softball

Junior Yankees, coached by Darci De La Torre

Minor girls Yankees, coached by Mark Pigoni, sponsored by Lanier Transport

Minor girls Angels, coached by Mike Kobseff, sponsored by Shasta Brown

T-ball

Giants, coached by Josh Rice, sponsored by Timber Gulch Construction

Orioles, coached by Chad Henson, sponsored by J. Harris & Associates Real Estate

Red Sox, coached by Zhac Thomas, sponsored by Cedar Lanes

A’s, coached by Randy Valenzuela and sponsored by Grocery Outlet

Cardinals, coached by Chris Galarsa, sponsored by Say Cheese

Tigers, coached by Kaila Burns, sponsored by McLane Maintenance

Coach Pitch

River Bandits, coached by Jered Blankenship, sponsored by Timberworks

A’s, coached by Traci Burns, sponsored by Rollin’ Rock Construction

Angels, coached by Jenny Asay, sponsored by Mount Shasta Supermarket

Braves, coached by Chelsey Meadows, sponsored by Siskiyou County Disposal

Cubs, coached by Dallas Brooks, sponsored by Montgomery Meats

Orioles, coached by John Stevens, sponsored by Basic Fencing

Minor Boys

Rivercats, coached by John Kennedy, sponsored by Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware

Storm, coached by Brandon Cordes, sponsored by Ray Mac Mechanical

Bulls, coached by Jeremy Keen, sponsored by Keen Built

Knights, coached by Jimmy Smith, sponsored by Black Fox Timber Management

Major Boys

Padres, coached by Dallas Brooks, sponsored by The Vault and Swenson Excavation

Orioles, coached by Dolph Marshall, sponsored by Weed Golf Course

Junior Boys

Navy, coached by David Torres

Red, coached by Jeremy Porteous