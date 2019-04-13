Saturday's downpour prevented South Siskiyou Little League from hosting their annual Opening Day celebration, although the season has begun just the same.
Some games were moved to Yreka on Saturday, where the fields were playable and the skies were blue. Other teams started their seasons this week.
Opening Ceremonies will not be rescheduled, said SSLL representative John Kennedy.
SSLL is fielding 23 teams, both softball and baseball, from t-ball to juniors.
Players will soon begin selling chocolate bars in lieu of the traditional hit-a-thon to raise funds for the season.
The following is a list of the teams, their coaches and sponsors.
Softball
Junior Yankees, coached by Darci De La Torre
Minor girls Yankees, coached by Mark Pigoni, sponsored by Lanier Transport
Minor girls Angels, coached by Mike Kobseff, sponsored by Shasta Brown
T-ball
Giants, coached by Josh Rice, sponsored by Timber Gulch Construction
Orioles, coached by Chad Henson, sponsored by J. Harris & Associates Real Estate
Red Sox, coached by Zhac Thomas, sponsored by Cedar Lanes
A’s, coached by Randy Valenzuela and sponsored by Grocery Outlet
Cardinals, coached by Chris Galarsa, sponsored by Say Cheese
Tigers, coached by Kaila Burns, sponsored by McLane Maintenance
Coach Pitch
River Bandits, coached by Jered Blankenship, sponsored by Timberworks
A’s, coached by Traci Burns, sponsored by Rollin’ Rock Construction
Angels, coached by Jenny Asay, sponsored by Mount Shasta Supermarket
Braves, coached by Chelsey Meadows, sponsored by Siskiyou County Disposal
Cubs, coached by Dallas Brooks, sponsored by Montgomery Meats
Orioles, coached by John Stevens, sponsored by Basic Fencing
Minor Boys
Rivercats, coached by John Kennedy, sponsored by Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware
Storm, coached by Brandon Cordes, sponsored by Ray Mac Mechanical
Bulls, coached by Jeremy Keen, sponsored by Keen Built
Knights, coached by Jimmy Smith, sponsored by Black Fox Timber Management
Major Boys
Padres, coached by Dallas Brooks, sponsored by The Vault and Swenson Excavation
Orioles, coached by Dolph Marshall, sponsored by Weed Golf Course
Junior Boys
Navy, coached by David Torres
Red, coached by Jeremy Porteous