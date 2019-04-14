“It is California’s most beautiful Century,” said Rotary President Alisa Johnson. The popular annual event is set for Saturday, June 22, with easy sign-ups through RacePlanner.com. Click on “Events.”

All five routes will be open for this year’s Castle Crags Century, announced Mt. Shasta Rotary, in anticipation of a best year in the history of the event. The feature rides for cyclists are the Mountain Metric and Century rides offering drop-dead beautiful routes into the Trinity-Divide with spectacular views of Mt. Shasta, the Trinity Alps and Castle Crags.

“It is California’s most beautiful Century,” said Rotary President Alisa Johnson. The popular annual event is set for Saturday, June 22, with easy sign-ups through RacePlanner.com. Click on “Events.”

Cyclists have five ride options that span 37, 62, 70, 97 and 132 miles. They are the Super Century, Full Century, Mountain Metric Century, Valley Metric Century, and a Half-Metric Century. The reopening of the mountain route into the Trinity-Divide has put the north state on the map for cyclists. The ride starts at Mount Shasta City Park.

The Mountain Metric and Century feature a dynamic, scenic route up South Fork Road and over Mumbo Summit, through the Trinity-Divide and then a descent past Castle Crags. Cyclists will then travel through Castella along the Sacramento River through Dunsmuir and return to Mount Shasta City Park for lunch.

“About 250 cyclists participate in the event, and this year’s sign-ups are ahead of the pace of past years,” Johnson said. The one-day event is not a race. All riders are offered rest stops along the route, SAG support, medical support, lunch in the park for Century and Super Century riders, a post-ride meal, and vendors with event t-shirts, jerseys and beer.

“It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Mt. Shasta Rotary,” Johnson said. “In the past six years, the event has raised $125,000 for local community programs and projects.” All members of Mt. Shasta Rotary Club volunteer to work the event in some capacity.

For more information, cyclists can preview the routes at www.CastleCragsCentury.com and see additional photos and comments on Facebook/Castle Crags Century. To learn more about Mt. Shasta Rotary, visit the website www.mtshastarotary.org.