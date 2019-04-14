It was a long, strange trip the Weed softball team took on the way to ending a six-game losing streak with a win over Trinity in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 2 at Bel Air Park.

It was a long, strange trip the Weed softball team took on the way to ending a six-game losing streak with a win over Trinity in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 2 at Bel Air Park.

Long because the game lasted more than 3 hours, when the average contest takes about 1 and ¾ hours. Strange because the teams scored 39 runs in Weed’s dramatic 20-19 win.

Trinity’s first 7 batters scored, and they led 9-0 after an inning. Things looked bleak for the Cougars when they fell behind 17-5 after 4 innings and were in danger of having the 10-run rule invoked if they didn’t outscore the Wolves by 3 runs in the fifth inning.

Weed responded by scoring 8 runs in the fifth inning and 5 more in the sixth inning to take a 19-18 lead into the last inning. Trinity pushed across 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning and seemed ready to spoil the Cougar’s comeback.

But Weed rallied for 2 runs in their final at-bat, with Isabella Escobedo scampering home with the winning run.

The Cougars were outhit by the Wolves 15 to 6 but were able to take advantage of 17 walks and 8 Trinity errors to get the win.

Weed keeps track of runs but not hits or walks. Neva Owen came up to bat 5 times and got on base and scored each time.

Every Cougar scored and 8 of them scored at least 2 runs: Neva Owen, Leah Owen, Ashlynn McIntyre, Isabella Escobedo, Kendall Watson, Alexis McBrian, Noelle McGee, and Jodie Turner.

Weed dropped the second game 17-7.

Trinity scored 10 runs in the second inning and took a 17-5 lead into the fifth. Weed rallied for 2 runs but couldn’t push across another run to avoid the 10-run rule, and lost in 5 innings.

Weed outhit Trinity 7-6, but surrendered 11 walks while Trinity pitchers walked only 3.

Rain postponed the Friday doubleheader with Modoc. The game will be re-scheduled but details are not yet available

The Cougars play a non-league doubleheader at Dunsmuir on Tuesday, April 17.