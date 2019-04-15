Mount Shasta students competed in the fields of Broadcast News Production, Introductory Woodworking, Engineering Technology Design, Electronics Technology, Entrepreneurship, and MIG, Shielded Metal Arc and Welding Fabrication on January 12, 2019.

For the third year in a row, Mount Shasta High School students have competed in SkillsUSA - the Mount Shasta High School Career Technical Student Organization. SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry whose goal is to insure that America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive in today’s global economy. Endorsed by the department of education, SkillsUSA serves more than 300,000 students and instructors annually and is supported by more than 600 corporations, trade associations and businesses at the national level. With an increasing need for business and industry professionals, in a variety of fields, Mount Shasta High School teachers Bright Nichols-Stock, Thad Wallace and Sue Villarreal were proud to have taken 24 CTE students to regional competition in January.

Mount Shasta students competed in the fields of Broadcast News Production, Introductory Woodworking, Engineering Technology Design, Electronics Technology, Entrepreneurship, and MIG, Shielded Metal Arc and Welding Fabrication on January 12, 2019. Of the 24 students who competed at regional competition, Mt. Shasta High School students earned medals in the areas of Broadcast News Production, Engineering and MIG, Shielded Metal Arc and Fabrication Welding. Gold medals were awarded to Mt. Shasta’s Broadcast News Production, Engineering Technology Design and Welding competitors.

Broadcast News Production team members receiving gold medals include Angelina Howell and Manuel Johnson (News Anchors), AJ Sikora (Technical Director) and Rowan Theno (Floor Director). Working together, the team researched, wrote, filmed and edited a 3 minute newscast addressing a prompt that was presented to them at the beginning of the competition. Broadcast News Production students were also evaluated on their team work, appearance and professionalism.

Welding team members advancing to State competition include: Gold Medalists Carson Pelletier, Seth Rubin and Cooper Beggs in the category of Welding Fabrication. Brendon Brewer earned a Bronze Medal in the category of Shielded Metal Arc Welding. Jacob Houtman was invited to State competition in the area of Oxy-Acetylene Welding.

Engineering Technology Design competitors JT Kennedy, Corey Slabaugh and Josh Bonivert earned second place silver medals.

Students who advance to state competition will be traveling to Ontario, Calif. later this month.