Thanks for running the article about my new “Diversity” music video. While I recorded the song 25 years ago, the topic is still timely and the visual images are new. I am thrilled to share this message of respect for all the ways that people show up in the world. This is one of the ways that I express love.

The author and activist Terry Tempest Williams has written a beautiful book, “The Hour of Land,” about America’s National Parks. She conveys her deep love of the land and wild places, and the essential role they have in the well-being of our planet and all species. She quotes Rachel Carson who, in her 1962 book “Silent Spring,” stated that “Man’s attitude toward nature is today critically important simply because we have now acquired a fateful power to alter and destroy nature … but man is part of nature, and this war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.”

So, to love and protect the land, water, air, trees, animals and all beings translates to loving and protecting the human species as well. I hope it’s not too late to shift the dangerous current trajectory. Tim DeChristopher, another dedicated activist, says that “the opposite of hope is empowerment.” What he means is that if all hope seems lost, be empowered to take action!

Sometimes love looks like taking a stand. I want to acknowledge the great love that I witness within our own community through the ongoing and tireless work (into the 7th year now!) of the WATER group and the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to challenge the Crystal Geyser project and hold them accountable. The court hearings are set for May 10 and June 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the County Court Building, Dept 9, in Yreka. Let’s show up in great numbers to support the life-affirming stance that is being taken.

Bayla Greenspoon

Mount Shasta