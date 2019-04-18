Green Waste items accepted include leaves, grass clippings, garden weeds, garden waste, brush, branches, limbs, logs and tree trunks. Garbage, tree stumps, lumber, pallets, plywood, painted or stained wood, or demo waste will not be accepted.

Siskiyou County is offering reduced price Green Waste Days to support landowners and residents in cleaning up their property and preparing for the upcoming fire season. Green Waste items accepted include leaves, grass clippings, garden weeds, garden waste, brush, branches, limbs, logs and tree trunks. Garbage, tree stumps, lumber, pallets, plywood, painted or stained wood, or demo waste will not be accepted.

On Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, bring your Green Waste material to Black Butte Transfer Station, 3710 Spring Hill Road, Mount Shasta, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. On April 27, bring your Green Waste to Oberlin Road Transfer Station, 2420 Oberlin Road, Yreka, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

It is $5 per pickup or trailer load (approx. 2x cubic yards.) No commercial vehicles, and leaves and grass clippings must be separated from brush, limbs and branches. If loads are mixed, you will be charged full price.

Call (530) 842-8272 for more information.