The Yreka Miners track and field team had a solid showing at the elite Crater Classic in Central Point, Ore., on Saturday.

The Yreka Miners track and field team had a solid showing at the elite Crater Classic in Central Point, Ore., on Saturday,

In the girls events, YHS junior Alisha McFall finished third out of 32 participants in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.65 seconds. She set a season record time of 26.52 seconds to finish second out of 24 runners in the 200-meter dash. YHS senior Kylie Goodrich set a personal record mark of 1:04.22 in the 400 meters to place ninth out of 23 participants. Sophomore Ceiba Cummings set a PR mark of 12:25.32 to come in 10th out of 18 participants in the 3000 meter event.

Sophomore Makenna Sexton was 10th in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR time of 17.38 out of 25 finishers. She came in seventh out of 22 participants in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.92. In the 4x100 relays, the YHS team of Makenna Sexton, Alisha McFall, Audrey Stott, and Kylie Goodrich were sixth out of 11 finishers with a time of 52.86 seconds. Morgan Andrus was 10th in the triple jump prelims, finishing with a mark of 30-01.25 to just miss qualifying for the finals, which featured the top nine participants.

In the boys events, YHS junior Elijah Higelin was 16th out of 32 finishers with a time of 9:59.52 in the 3000 meters. Senior Justin Topp set a PR time of 17.16 to finish sixth out of 21 participants in the 110-meter hurdles. In the pole vault, senior Greyson Morrison was 8th out of 21 finishers with an attempt of 11 feet.