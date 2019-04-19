Isabella Noelle

Kimberly and Thomas Jernigan, along with big brothers Andy and Joey, are excited to announce the newest addition to their family.

Isabella Noelle Jernigan was born at 5:25 p.m. on April 10, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. She weighed 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces.

She will be joining grandparents Sheryl and Ron Kneebone of Mount Shasta; grandparents Kathy and Ken Jernigan of Round O, South Carolina; and great grandparent Anna Hayes of Savannah, Georgia.

Emily Elizabeth

April Elaine Messenger and Jeremy August Fasulo of Mount Shasta are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Emily Elizabeth Fasulo.

Emily was born on April 10, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured at 19 inches in length.

She will be joining her big sister Felicity Fasulo; along with paternal grandmother Mary Fasulo, and maternal grandmother Betty Shephard.

Alexander Vang

Lee Her and Kelvin Vang of Stockton, are excited to announce the birth of Alexander Vang.

Alexander was born on April 14, 2019 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. He will be joining big brothers Boonmee and Jonathan and big sisters Rosely and Rosemarie.