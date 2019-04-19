Funding for the program is available through the City of Weed, which recently received state approval to use Community Development Block Grant program income to supplement housing rehabilitation activity.

Great Northern Services announced this week that income qualified homeowners living within the Weed city limits may apply for low interest, long term loans to improve the condition of their homes.

Funding for the program is available through the City of Weed, which recently received state approval to use Community Development Block Grant program income to supplement housing rehabilitation activity.

The city has had an active CDBG housing rehabilitation program in the past but not for some years. The current program is limited to smaller repair projects due to limited funding.

Great Northern Services will administer the program.

“This is a great opportunity for homeowners to address things like deferred maintenance, minor repairs, and health and safety issues that may not be covered by other GNS programs such as Weatherization,” GNS Real Estate Development Director Rod Merys explained.

Eligible projects for minor home repair include but are not limited to:

Repairing or replacing siding, floor coverings, drywall, windows, doors, or roofs;

Correcting substandard plumbing, electrical, or heating systems; and

Painting, interior or exterior.

Qualifying household incomes for the housing rehabilitation program must be less than 80 percent of the county median income, which Merys said may be higher than people realize. For instance, the qualifying annual income for a single person household must be less than $33,450. A household of four must have an annual income of less than $47,750 in order to qualify.

Homes eligible for the rehabilitation funding must be within the Weed city limits. All work must be performed by a licensed contractor.

The City of Weed is thrilled to once again have a CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.

For more information about the City of Weed’s housing rehabilitation program and to receive an application, call Rod Merys at (530) 938–4115, ext. 112.