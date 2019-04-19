The Third Sunday of the Month Yreka Masonic Breakfast will be held on April 21 from 8 a.m. until noon upstairs in the Yreka Masonic Hall dining hall, located on the corner of Third and Miner Streets.

All proceeds this month will be donated to Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity. A non profit organization, Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes and by advocating for fair and just housing policies while providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

This full menu Masonic breakfast event is open to the public to attend and is only $10 for adults and $3 for children.