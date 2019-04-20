The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported the following information:

March 11

• April Miranda Markes, 24 of Grenada, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Raechel Dawn Rickerd, 21 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Omar Acevedo, 23 of Corning, was charged with possession of narcotics and the transport of narcotics.

• Joseph Lee Anthony Souza-Myers, 21 of Yreka, was charged with petty theft.

• Rigoberto Martinez, 57 of Tulelake, was charged with possession of an open container, a DUI resulting in bodily injury; with BAC 0.08%.

• Nikki Rochelle McGilvray, 31 of Hornbrook, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges, and failure to appear after written promise.

• Humberto Jose Perez-De Acosta, 64 of Yreka, was charged with driving under the influence.

• Desirae Elizabeth Lopez, 28 of Montague, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

March 12

• Brady Kristopher Gentry, age 32 of Weed, was charged with possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and cruelty to a child with possible injury.

• Christopher Robert Williams, 35 of Weed, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

• Anthony Allen Lisby, 48 of Etna, was charged with a post release community service violation.

• Joel David Starr, 35 of Redding, was charged with loitering on private property and possession of a controlled substance.

• Morgan Jachob Tobin, 23 of Dunsmuir, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise, and failure to appear on felony charges.

• Jeff Thomas Pittenger, 44 of Mount Shasta, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, and keeping a place to sell/manufacture narcotic substances.

• Sergio Zambrano, 21 of Mount Shasta, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Jessica Rainbow Hale, 30 of Dorris, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• David Lee McComic, 32 of Orangevale, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges.

The bookings above and reports reflect only the initial actions taken by law enforcement in the course of their duty. This information is not intended to comment on the guilt or innocence of those listed, nor is it an indication of the final disposition of these cases. If an individual listed above provides the Daily News with official documentation that a charge has been dropped or dismissed, the information will be published on this page.