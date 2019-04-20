The Mount Shasta High School Bears scored 36 runs April 10 in two wins over the Trinity Wolves at home.

The Bears will return to MacArthur on Thursday where they’ll hope for clear skies and hot bats when they face Fall River in a doubleheader that was canceled midway through game one last Monday.

“Hopefully we can pick up from where we were on Wednesday and keep going,” said head coach Chuck Mahan. Pitching is ready – he plans to start Kaden Riccomini in game one and Ian Allen in game two – but Bear bats had been “a little cold” prior to last week’s hitfest.

The Bears beat Trinity 19-2 and 17-7 last week at a windy Martindale Field.

In their 19-2 triumph, sophomore Kekai Ferguson was named Player of the Game after contributing 4 RBIs. Ian Allen, Gage Kinkade and Lane Kindley each contributed 2 RBIs. Baltazar Rodriguez, Kayden Crisci, Hunter Stock and Riccomini drove in one run each.

Pitching for the Bears were Allen and Stock, hurling 3 and 2 innings respectively before the team 10-runned their opponents. Allen struck out 6 batters and Stock 3.

Game two was pitched by Carson Pelletier, Adison Zanni and Kindley. Junior Jackson May hit his first home run of his high school career, scoring 3 in one swing; he had 5 RBIs overall in the second game of the doubleheader and was named Player of the Game by Mahan.

Crisci and John Latos had 3 RBIs apiece. Nolan Johnson, Stock and Riccomini contributed one RBI each.

The Bears are now 2-0 in Shasta Cascade League play and the Wolves are 1-5 after splitting a doubleheader with the Weed Cougars (1-3) on March 23.

The Bears and Cougars will meet in Weed on Friday, April 26 for a doubleheader with games beginning at 2 and 4 p.m.

The Fall River Bulldogs are 4-2 in SCL play, after dropping two to Etna (2-2) on March 29.

The Bears will play Etna in a rescheduled doubleheader on Monday, May 6 at home on what will be senior day, Mahan said.