The purpose of this meeting will be to elect a new board, install new officers and begin the process of outreach. Some funding may be allocated at this meeting, based on previous work by the board. Existing local recipient organizations that received funding in the past do not need to attend this meeting.

The Siskiyou County Emergency Food and Shelter Program board will be meeting in an open session on April 23, starting at 3 p.m. in the Siskiyou County Administrative Office.

The purpose of this meeting will be to elect a new board, install new officers and begin the process of outreach. Some funding may be allocated at this meeting, based on previous work by the board. Existing local recipient organizations that received funding in the past do not need to attend this meeting.

Program funds are used to provide the following, as determined by the Local Board in funded jurisdictions: Food, in the form of served meals or groceries, lodging in a mass shelter or hotel, one month’s rent or mortgage payment, one month’s utility bill, and equipment necessary to feed or shelter people, up to a $300 limit per item.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program began in 1983 with a $50 million federal appropriation. The program was created by Congress to help meet the needs of hungry and homeless people throughout the united states and its territories by allocating federal funds for the provision of food and shelter. During it’s 35 years of operation, the program disbursed over $4.4 billion nationally to over 14,000 local providers in more than 2,500 counties and cities.

In the near future, the local board will advertise the availability of funds. The local board is responsible for considering all applications, and for determining which organizations will receive funds. The Local board also determines which services are funded.

The Siskiyou County Administrative Office is located at 1312 Fairlane Road, Yreka. Contact Lisa Nixon at lnixon@co.siskiyou.ca.us, (530) 643-3503 or Ayn Perry at a2r@nctv.com, (530 598-4464 for more information.