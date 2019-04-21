As part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, Fairchild Medical Center hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Brunch on Wednesday, April 10. Guests enjoyed a wonderful brunch prepared by Chef Debra Sims and enjoyed an opportunity to visit and be served by the FMC Administrative Team.

For more than 40 years National Volunteer Appreciation Week has been officially recognized in the United States as a way to bring awareness to the countless hours and ways that volunteers make a difference in their communities and in the world.

“Our volunteers provide such tremendous service to our organization and our community. In 2018 our volunteers served more than 12,000 hours! It’s a pleasure to be able to serve and treat them.” said Mike Madden, FMC Assistant Administrator.

In addition to hearing about new hospital projects from FMC CEO, Jonathon Andrus, the hospital’s Yreka Guild and FMC Auxiliary shared updates on their organizations and Auxiliary Volunteers received their service hour pins.

If you are interested in volunteering at Fairchild Medical Center visit fairchildmed.org/give to learn more about giving your time and making a difference.

