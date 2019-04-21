This year’s Yreka’s Fun Family Carnivals will take place the first Saturday of each month, starting in May and ending in October. The first of these celebrations will be May 4 and will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

As for the past two years, the City of Yreka has been a strong supporter of these events and has allowed 3rd Street to be closed during the carnivals.

A number of civic-minded groups has come together to make these carnivals a reality. The Kiwanis-Yreka Club, will be the sponsors this year. Other groups providing assistance are Yreka’s Elks Club, who will be offering food, snacks and drinks; the Nelson’s family, who are provided the carousel and games; the Friends of the Franco-American, who will be working the games and ride; and the Siskiyou County Historical Society, who has provided funding.

Steve Mains, President of the local Kiwanis Club, says that their organization is pleased to be a part of the community event. “It is a great place for young families to come and have an enjoyable day. Yreka needs more of these types of opportunities. Activities include riding the carousel, playing games and winning prizes, and even gold panning! Plus, it is all free, except for the food and drinks. Although young families are the focus of the events, people of all age would enjoy the experience. Last year we saw many ‘youths’ in their 80s enjoying their carousel ride. After all, where else can a person have that experience, or even to see a carousel, in our area?”

The Friends of the Franco-American could use additional volunteers for these events. Call Mike at 710-4882 to help out during these fun times.