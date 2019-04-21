Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com.

Old Town Park looks beautiful in bloom this time of year. River Park may also, but I haven’t walked down there lately. We plan to next week!

The cherry trees, plum trees and such are bursting out in beautiful blossoms. The grass is growing like crazy too, much to my husband’s frustration trying to keep up with the mowing. Half of the time, he goes out to give the yard a trimming and what should happen? Those April showers begin and send him inside to wait for clearing.

What would we do without the wonderful Klamath Neighbors who do so much for our community?

At Monday’s Neighborhood Watch meeting, Robin Eggers was voted in as secretary/treasurer. Robin is a newcomer to Happy Camp and a busy mom, with homeschooled children. It is great that she is willing to help out. Kerry Waddell was voted in to add information on the crime stopping efforts of Neighborhood Watch to Facebook.

Next Neighborhood Watch meeting will be May 13. That’s a really busy time of year with Saturday being the Community Baby Shower for families with new little ones. Donations of brand new baby gifts would be appreciated at the Happy Camp Community Center on 38 Park Way.(Incidentally when you go to pay your water bill next time, you’ll find the Happy Camp Community Services District has moved to that address as well.)

Sunday, May 12 is Mother’s Day and for our family, we’ll be celebrating my husband, Dan’s birthday the same day. What a wonderful excuse to do something special.

Last Friday, I began the project of organizing the high school library. It was fun to see some of the students, too. Saw some of Vinson Brown books there. Then I just went to the post office and got the mail. Naturegraph’s new catalog came.

Naturegraph has a new book, “Klamath River Indians; Lore and Legends” complied by Maurice W. ‘Tom’ Davis. Sounds like some fascinating local history!

Of course it isn’t that long ago that Barbara Ann Black’s book, “Letitia, She’s Iron, Stone and Beautiful Flowers” came out and I thought that would be newest.

Everyone has been enjoying this account of Letitia, her life and homesteading in Colorado 1916 through 1950. Some Happy Campers may even have known Letitia when she moved here.

Vinson Brown was a naturalist and anthropologist who founded Naturegraph in April 1946. In 1950 he married Barbara Black and they ran the Naturegraph family business, along with the children as they grew into it. Barbara said that before Vinson passed away in 1991, he often said people should keep a journal of the incidents along the way, humorous and otherwise, the ups and downs that were survived. I appreciate so many who have done that and wish everyone would do so!

Naturegraph’s top dozen books are “Basketry Plants,” “Crazy Horse,” “Dear Mad’m,” “Forest, Fires and Wild Things,” “Lord of the Dawn,” “Modoc, the Tribe that wouldn’t Die,” “Oaks of North America,” “Packing with Burros,” “Rocks and Minerals of California,” “Tricks of the Trail,” “Where Wild Things Live” and “Wild Edible Plants of W. North America.” I would have thought “Wild Plant Cookbook” and “Springer’s Quest: Life of a Pacific Chinook Salmon” would have been included in favorites, with Letitia. And they even have Nature Card games. They remind me of the fun bird and wildlife matching card games that Chaance and Meranda used to be so good at.

After my time in the library, I was busy finding books that I think the high school students would enjoy among my dusty bookshelves. These two days have led to lots of sneezing! Lots of reminiscing about books that have been read in the past. Sometimes I think we’ll go back and read again, but there’s always so many to explore.

What’s coming up? Saturday there will be a concert in Yreka. The Rock band that will be playing is Band ‘o Flowers from Happy Camp. If you love rock, you’ll be able to hear The Band of Flowers, which includes the music of Paul LaFleur, Jon Meade and Dickey Melton. It will be at the Yreka Community Center and you’ll enjoy Rockin’ and Rollin!

Sunday is time to gather for celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Traditionally all the Christians from all the churches (or none) gather and all are welcome to an outdoor service up at the Happy Camp Airport at 7:30 a.m. It may be chilly so bring a warm jacket and a chair unless you want to stand awhile. In case of rain, the Bible Church will offer their pews for people gathering. All around the world, this is the happiest day in the Christian calendar and you are invited. Better than Christmas, which was just the beginning of the story 33 years earlier!

At noon at the River Park there will be an Easter egg hunt for the children. Bring your camera early for photos. There is a basket raffle too, but I haven’t found where to purchase the tickets as of yet, so check it out there if you come early.

Enjoy this wonderful holiday with your family and friends! May you experience the great joy, as we remember death is conquered!