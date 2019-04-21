The Mount Shasta Lady Bears 10-runned the Trinity Wolves twice last week at their own Skye McKenzie Field, 17-7 and 16-5 to start Shasta Cascade League play with a perfect 2-0 record.

The Mount Shasta Lady Bears 10-runned the Trinity Wolves twice last week at their own Skye McKenzie Field, 17-7 and 16-5 to start Shasta Cascade League play with a perfect 2-0 record.

Senior Lily Hitchcock hit one over the fence on the first pitch of game one, which ended with a walkoff home run by freshman Sydney Chase – who is playing softball for the first time this season.

The Bears will travel to Fall River for a doubleheader this Thursday, April 18. Their last game against the Bulldogs was called off after one inning due to rain.