College of the Siskiyous is one of 115 community colleges in California, yet it stands as a gateway to California both geographically and in the fulfillment of their mission to transform student’s lives through learning and success. Whether students’ transition from the College to jobs and careers, or transfer to a four-year college or university, the path began at College of the Siskiyous.

Introduced by Assembly member Monique Limón, California Assembly Concurrent Resolution 31 (ACR 31) recognizes April 2019 as California Community College Month. The Siskiyou Joint Community College District and College of the Siskiyous are pleased to join the state legislature, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, and the Community College League of California in celebrating the academic achievements and civic contributions of California’s community colleges.

In the United States, one out of every five community college students attend a California community college. Serving more than 2.1 million students, community colleges like College of the Siskiyous are an essential resource of the State of California, its people, and its economic growth. Community colleges educate students to be competitive in today’s demanding workforce. Students at community colleges are well prepared with the skills and knowledge needed to obtain higher wage jobs. According to the Census Bureau students with an Associate’s Degree earn, on average, 33% more over the lifetime of their careers than someone with only a high school diploma. The knowledge, skills, and abilities graduates from a community college possess are the workforce fuel that drives the local, state, regional, national, and even global economies. College of the Siskiyous provides several exceptional, highly respected career and technical offerings for students interested in Nursing, Fire Technology, Law Enforcement, Welding, Emergency Medical Services (Paramedic), among other opportunities. Additional, relevant programs of study for the region are being considered and/or under development, such as Agriculture and Advanced Manufacturing.

California community colleges like College of the Siskiyous bring higher education within the reach of every Californian with their open admissions, low enrollment fees, financial assistance for low-income students, academic and career guidance, outstanding teaching from experienced faculty, and specialized support services for students.

“Choosing a college to call a home away from home, whether it’s the first educational experience beyond high school or returning to retrain, retool and rebuild your career, is an important decision,” said Dr. Stephen Schoonmaker, the president of College of the Siskiyous. “It seems today there are many options from which to choose.” Dr. Schoonmaker continues, “having worked as an educator for more than 30 years spanning four decades in all types of colleges and universities, I can confidently assure you that at College of the Siskiyous, students get more than an outstanding education – out students build lifelong friendships and fin the support they need to succeed I college, and in life.”

California’s public community colleges represent an accessible path for many providing educational opportunities for students who wish to transfer to a four-year university and career education for students pursuing career technical training. At College of the Siskiyous opportunities abound for students with more than 70 degree and certificate programs, intercollegiate athletics, on-campus housing at the Weed campus, student clubs an organizations, free support services, and much more.

To learn more about College of the Siskiyous and what is offered prospective students are encouraged to visit for a guided campus tour. Tours can be scheduled Monday through Friday during regular office hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). To schedule a tour contact the Student Ambassador Office at 1 (888) 397-4339 or (530) 938-5847 or online at www.siskiyous.edu/about/tour.htm