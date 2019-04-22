The Yreka Miners track and field team hosted Lassen in a Northern Athletic League Center meet on Wednesday, April 10 at Miner Stadium at YHS. Yreka won the varsity girls and junior varsity boys divisions.

In the varsity boys events, Greyson Morrison was first in the pole vault with a season best attempt of 11 feet. He also was first in the long jump with a mark of 17-06.00, and was first in the triple jump with a mark of 36-02.50.

Alex Singthavilay won the 200-meters in 27.22 to finish in first.

Anthony Quintana set a PR time of 56.03 in the 400 meters to finish in first. Jade Wilder was first in the 1600 meters with a PR time of 5:00.04. Justin Topp was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.98 and was first in the 300-meter hurdles with a season best mark of 47.08.

In the varsity girls events, Alisha McFall was first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96 seconds. She also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.81.

Haley Willison finished first in the 400 meters with a personal record time of 1:14.17. Jordan Linsley was first in the 3200 meters with a time of 15:13.63.

Makenna Sexton was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.44. Sexton was also first in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 54.82.

In the 4x100 relays, the YHS team of Makenna Sexton, Ruby Bostick, Audrey Stott, and Kylie Goodrich were first time a time of 55.43.

Willison and Morgan Andrus tied for first in the high jump with a mark of 4-06.00. Ceiba Cummings set a season record of five feet to finish in first in the pole vault.

Olivia Lucido was first in the long jump with an attempt of 13-05.00.

Andrus finished in first in the triple jump with a leap of 29-10.00. Lucido was second with a PR attempt of 28-08.00.

In the junior varsity boys division, Anthony McFall was first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12:30. McFall set a PR time of 27.91.

Jonathan De Los Santos was first in the 400 meters with a PR time of 59.07. Chris Hopper was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR time of 22.48. Brandon Chavez set a PR mark in the long jump with a time of 16-09.00.

In the junior varsity girls events, Nicole Taylor earned the top spot in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:07.06. Thea Rasmussen was first in the shot put with a throw of 24-06.00. David De Los Santos set a PR attempt of 34-05.00 to come in first in the triple jump.

Complete results can be found at www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/351068/results.