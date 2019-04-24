Donna Lee Clodt McLeod passed away in Lancaster, California, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Donna was born to Erich Cris Clodt and Mildred Rosebud Caffee Clodt on May 24, 1933, in Wessington Springs, S.D. She was one of nine children. The family moved to Anaheim, California, in June 1941.

Donna graduated from Anaheim Union High School in 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy WAVES soon afterward. As an avid player of contract bridge, she met Benjamin McLeod and they were married on Nov. 6, 1964. They raised their family in Fullerton, CA; Ann Arbor, MI; and Valencia, CA as Ben was employed in the aerospace industry as the nation prepared for the first moon landings starting in 1969.

Upon retirement, Ben and Donna moved to Carson City, Nevada where they enjoyed the majestic beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains and almost daily could be found playing bridge together. After Ben’s passing in 2011, Donna continued to assist at bridge games in Ridgecrest, California, and enjoyed early morning nature walks in the desert community. She was also active in the preservation of U.S. Naval history as a volunteer at the China Lake Museum.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband Ben, her parents, her brother Robert, and her sisters Marlene and Karen. Ben and Donna are survived by their son and daughter, Brad and Beth, three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Donna is also survived by her brothers and sisters including Mrs. Mary Ann (Robert) Clodt, Mrs. Betty (Stanley) Mullins, Mrs. Marion (Glenn) Hunsaker, Richard & Geri Clodt, Ronald & Iona Clodt, and Dennis & Connie Clodt. In addition, Donna is survived by her faithful caregivers, Steve and Jane Hunsaker, and by a host of much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

“It broke our hearts to lose you. You didn’t go alone. Part of us went with you the day God called you home.”

In lieu of funeral services, contributions may be made in Donna’s memory at the China Lake Museum Foundation, PO Box 217, Ridgecrest, CA 93556. For those who are interested, personalized tributes for the museum’s new courtyard are also being accepted at the museum’s web site: https://chinalakemuseum.org/take-action.