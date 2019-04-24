“Do you know where I’m going?” she asked her grandchildren. When they said yes, she said, “Are you OK?” When her grandson said no, she said, “Will you forgive me?”

This shows Linda’s heart, born Linda Whitman, adopted into the Prior family, and married into the Green and then Roether families. Her favorite sayings were, “You can be anything you want to be,” and “Only you can make yourself happy.”

Alternatively called “sassy,” and “feisty,” Linda was a ferociously determined, stubborn woman, who loved as fiercely as she lived. Born on Dec. 4, 1944, she survived poverty as a child in Wytheville VA, until she and her brother Paul were adopted in New Braunfels, Texas – where she developed her southern charm! What she wanted most in life was a family – and she had that to the fullest.

Passing on April 19, 2019, Linda will be missed terribly by her family: survived by her husband Mark; children: Laurie, Christy, Sean and Stephanie; grandchildren: Rachel, Brooke, Dylan, Kelsey, Madison, Ruth, Katarina and Logan; and great-grandchildren: Jinae, Riyun, Orion, and Rylynn. Goodbye, Nana, Mom, and Love-of-my-Life. We will see you again! Until then, enjoy your time with Jesus!