“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”

– Mark Twain

I am a bit older than 21, but I have to say I agree with Mark Twain’s point. The longer I live, the smarter my mom Dorothy becomes. What is even more surprising is that she has suddenly acquired all these wonderful stories containing life lessons that I can’t remember ever having heard before. Or maybe I did, but the point was lost on me.

One problem, in fact, is that by the time I am old enough to appreciate the story it’s too late to learn the lesson. But that’s another column.

Recently, as we were sifting through graduation announcements we received in the mail, she commented that its a good thing she put down her foot and insisted on finishing college before marrying my dad. It seems she met him while he was a young worker on the base and she was a college student visiting her parents here. And while she dug my dad, she wanted to graduate before getting hitched. Complicating the issue was the fact that she was enrolled out of state. In Oklahoma, no less. So she wanted to go back and finish her degree in Mathematics in Oklahoma before tying the knot.

My dad capitulated and they were married at her college immediately after her graduation in 1961. His family traveled to Oklahoma for the occasion and my mom wore a teeny, tiny white satin cocktail-length bridal gown that I outgrew by the time I was 13.

I knew the story of course, including the “Just Married” sign on their cute little MG convertible that they sold before I was born. But somehow I missed the part where my mom put her foot down and insisted she get an education. I don’t think my dad ever really opposed, but in 1961 college was not seen as the same important step for young women that it is today. Not necessarily something you would reschedule a wedding to accommodate. Hearing Dorothy tell the story now, I am amazed at her moxie.

“How did you get the nerve to insist on that?” I asked her. “Wasn’t that unusual at that time?”

“Well, I just knew I needed an education,” she said as if it were the most obvious thing in the world.

My dad, it must be said, got with the program full on and started college savings accounts for me and my sister as soon as we were born.

Hearing this story not only puts my mom in a new light, it makes me realize how fortunate young women (and men) are that college is now considered appropriate for anyone who wants to go. We have come a long way.

My mom has other stories too. The time she advertised a typewriter for sale and was stalked by one of the guys who answered the ad. Or the way she had to basically hitch a ride from Oklahoma with a near-stranger every time she wanted to visit. Apparently in the pre-Internet days they used a bulletin board for this purpose: ride shares wanted.

And of course the women’s dorm and the many rules and regulations. It was another world.

But in all this is a larger story about listening to your elders, whether they are related to you or not. I live with my mom, so I hear a lot of stories during the course of a day whether I want to or not.

When you don’t live with your parents, or grandparents, or whomever, it is harder. But I am saying: make the effort. Talk to people from other generations and see what they have to say. Contrary to popular belief, human wisdom did not start with the Millennials or even with Generation X. The younger generations do not even have a lock on audacity, as my mom’s story illustrates.

So seek out those older than you. Ask them about their life. Draw out a story or two. Pay attention. And as you listen, you may be surprised at how wise they become.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent.

