Patsy D. Watson, 81, of Ridgecrest, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1938, in Tomahawk, Arkansas.

Pat Watson’s never ending devotion and love for her family and friends shined through in every facet of her life and was apparent in her never idle hands. She will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Leon L. Watson, of Ridgecrest; son Ronald L. Watson of Weldon, California; son Donald J. Watson of Lompoc, California; and sister Mary E. Quinton of Ridgecrest; six grandchildren: Christene R. Watson of Weldon, Michelle L. Brown of Mineola. Texas, Matthew J. Mosher of Plano, Texas, Morgan D. Watson of Bakersfield, Joshua J. Hill of Lompoc, Christopher A. Neel of Lompoc; nine great-grandchildren: Jasmine E. Bellino and Matthew J. Bellino of Weldon, Zander C. Mosher, Paxton J. Mosher, and Knox R. Mosher of Plano, Joshua J. Munoz-Hill and Grace E. Neel of Lompoc, and Chelsea L. Brown and Isaiah J.J. Brown of Mineola. She was preceded in death by her parents Columbus and Cleo Still.

A family/private viewing will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a public viewing from 11-noon. A graveside service follows at 12:30 p.m. at Desert Memorial Park.