“This last year was quite an adventure,” former District 4 Supervisor Grace Bennett told the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors about changes at the Collier Interpretive and Information Center. Caltrans closed the rest area for four months to put in a new sewer and water system. The center was temporarily moved to Yreka, which brought the number of visitors down, Bennett said. Now that the center is open again on Interstate 5, she said, “We’re working to make it more vital and appealing to public.”

One of the changes Bennett hopes to bring about at the center is the installation of a flatscreen television next to the door to spotlight local places and events. The screen will face inside during the center’s open hours and will face outside when the center is closed so members of the public can still learn of local happenings.

The board of supervisors voted unanimously to extend its contract with Collier Interpretive and Information Center Joint Powers Authority through June 30, 2021. The board also voted to increase the contract’s amount from $22,000 to $44,000.

Bennett was joined at the April 16 board of supervisors meeting by Yreka Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Eastlick, who has been working on the “Visit Siskiyou” website, which just launched earlier in April.

The website informs visitors of different activities in the county and places to see. It also includes information about local events, chambers of commerce and business developments.

Eastlick noted that the website’s community calendar is updated four times each month. Visit Siskiyou’s Instagram page is connected to the site so that new pictures are featured regularly.

The board offered some constructive criticisms for the website. District 5 Supervisor Ray Haupt observed that the website promotes primarily outdoor recreation. He suggested that annual events – like the Jefferson State Flixx Fest – also be featured. District 3 Supervisor Michael Kobseff noted that hunting was not listed among the local recreation activities on the site. District 2 Supervisor Ed Valenzuela pointed out that while camping in Lake Shastina is listed in the Visit Siskiyou website, camping is no longer available in that area.

Eastlick and Bennett took note of the supervisors’ comments and said they will make the suggested changed.

To see the Visit Siskiyou website, go to www.visitsiskiyoucounty.com/