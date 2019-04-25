The deadline to register to vote for the June 4 election is Monday, May 20. Voter registration cards are available at the County Clerk’s Office, 510 N. Main Street in Yreka and at DMV locations and governmental offices throughout the county, or you can register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Siskiyou County voters will soon be receiving information through the mail about the upcoming June 4 Senate District 1 Special General Election between Republican candidates Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley.

Starting April 26, sample ballot books will begin arriving in mail boxes throughout the county, said Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum. The sample ballot book contains information on candidates as well as the voter’s polling location. An application for a vote-by-mail ballot is also included on the back cover of the book.

The Clerk’s Office will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots beginning the week of May 6, said Bynum.

The deadline to register to vote for the June 4 election is Monday, May 20. Voter registration cards are available at the County Clerk’s Office, 510 N. Main Street in Yreka and at DMV locations and governmental offices throughout the county, or you can register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Because this is a special election, several polling places have changed for this election, Bynum added. The Mount Shasta Community Building will instead be voting at the First Baptist Church. Voters in the Weed and Edgewood areas may have noticed for the March 2019 Special Primary Election their polling place was at the Weed Community Center, but it has been relocated back to the Sons of Italy Hall.

If you vote at the polls and you’re not sure where your polling place is located, be sure to check the back of your sample ballot as it will list the location of your polling place, Bynum said.

For more information regarding the June 4 Special General Election, visit the Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office in person, or by phone at (530) 842-8084, or by email at laura@sisqvotes.org.