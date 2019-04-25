Tony Nicoletti Memorial Jackpot Show entry forms are now available online at www.sisqfair.com. Junior beef cattle exhibitors are encouraged to participate in the contest on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 10–12.

The Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds beef barns will be filled with excitement and friendly competition with the best cattle on the west coast stalled on the fairgrounds. Local youth are encouraged to participate in all the activities and to take this opportunity to witness some of the finest fitting and showing techniques anywhere.

The weekend activities will kick off Friday, May 10, with the Mechanics Bank fitting contest, where exhibitors will have 90 minutes to wash and fit an animal. This event is free to the public and everyone is invited to come on out and watch the activities.

On Saturday morning, The Tony Nicoletti Memorial Jackpot will start at 10 a.m. with Judge Jon De Clerck from Lubbock, Texas lining up the entries. Exhibitors from all over the West will compete for the title of “Grand Champion” and the $1,000 of prize money that comes along with it. “Because of the support we have received from NB Ranches and our other wonderful sponsors, we’re happy to say we offer the largest added purse of any jackpot show on the west coast,” said CEO, Cliff Munson. “We give away over $3,500 in added prize money and $2,000 in prizes, no one else does that!”

The fun will continue on Sunday starting with the annual “Mother’s Day Showmanship” competition where mom gets to show how it is done on the halter. The Siskiyou County Jackpot show will start at 9 a.m. There is no admission charge to attend the Tony Nicoletti Jackpot show on either day. “Remember, the public is encouraged to attend the Jackpot show,” said Munson. “The caliber of cattle being shown is incredible.”

For a complete jackpot schedule, sponsorship opportunities or questions about the show, visit www.sisqfair.com or call the fair office for more information at (530) 842-2767. The 2019 fair “160 Years of Old Fashioned Fun” runs August 7–11 in Yreka.