The College of the Siskiyou Eagles baseball team split a home doubleheader with Shasta College last Tuesday and then were swept at Butte College on Friday as their season winds to a close.

COS scored three runs in the sixth inning to tie the first game, but Shasta scored five in the seventh inning to put it away.

Justin Lockley pitched well, giving up three runs, only two of them earned, and striking out six batters in six innings. He left with the game tied 3-3. Jake Empey allowed five runs in .2 innings to take the loss.

Jansen Dangaran, Payton Miller, and Andrew Coleman had two hits for the Eagles. Hayden Jung doubled in a run to start the rally that tied the game.

COS fell behind again in the second game and trailed 5-2 after six innings. They put up fou runs in the seventh inning and four more in the eighth to get a 10-5 win.

Payton Miller led the late Eagle uprising. He tripled in a run in the seventh and had an RBI single in the eighth. Tyler Blackburn also had a seventh inning RBI triple.

Hitters had a field day as COS got 16 hits. Alex Light was 3-3 with a double and 3 runs scored. Payton Miller had three hits and two RBIs. Josh Vaughan went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Starter Alex Krout gave up five runs in five innings and struck out two. Joe Digiacomo pitched four scoreless innings to get the win.

Butte College is second in the GVC in team earned run average, and they showed the Eagles why, shutting them out in both games in a Friday doubleheader in Oroville.

The Eagles had only three hits and struck out 12 times in the first game. Joseph Saenz took the loss. He gave up six runs, only one of which was earned, in 5.1 innings.

They lost the second game 1-0 in heartbreaking fashion when the game’s only run scored on two Eagle errors in the fifth inning.

Dustin Mansell took the hard-luck loss, giving up seven hits and only the unearned run in eight innings.

Josh Vaughan had two hits and is batting .351 with two games left in the season.

They are single games against Feather River on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and Thursday at 1 p.m. at COS.

The Golden Eagles, with a 21-2 record, have clinched the GVC championship. COS is 9-14 in the GVC and 14-18 overall.