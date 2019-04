Ridley is a five year old Basenji mix currently available for adoption from Rescue Ranch in Yreka. Rescue Ranch employees said Ridley is a sweet, well-behaved dog that would be perfect for a family. He is quiet and good with other dogs. To meet Ridley, visit Rescue Ranch at 2216 Oberlin Road in Yreka. Rescue Ranch is open every day from noon–4 p.m. All dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. For more information, call (530) 842-0829 or email info@rrdog.org.