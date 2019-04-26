Recognized were Dispatch Manager Rick Andresen along with Senior Communications Dispatcher Lisa Glassburn, and dispatchers Alyssa Merrill, Brittany Mangrum, Deborah Tippit, Josh Carpenter, Krysta Labbe, Megan Rakistis, and Patricia Moore.

Several Public Safety Dispatchers were honored by Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey with “hero awards” at a luncheon earlier this month in connection with National Telecommunications Operator Week.

Recognized were Dispatch Manager Rick Andresen along with Senior Communications Dispatcher Lisa Glassburn, and dispatchers Alyssa Merrill, Brittany Mangrum, Deborah Tippit, Josh Carpenter, Krysta Labbe, Megan Rakistis, and Patricia Moore.

Former dispatchers Kelly Giordano and Kevin Dickinson, who are currently property and evidence officials for SCSO, fulfilled radio dispatch duties to allow their co-workers to attend the luncheon.

Lopey pointed out the vital contributions Public Safety Dispatchers make to the safety of all first responders, noting that his dispatchers fielded 60,495 total phone calls during 2018, which included 9,602 911 emergency calls, and 17,631 calls for service. The dispatch team was recognized for their proficient and prompt handling of routine and emergency calls during the year, which included “lifesaving efforts during one of the most challenging years in California history due to a series of wildland fires, including the Klamathon, Delta, Hirz, and Natchez fires that greatly impacted Siskiyou County.”

“Public Safety Dispatchers are our unsung heroes for their significant contributions to our safety, well-being, and efficiency as individuals and as a department,” Lopey said.