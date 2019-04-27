The Siskiyou Arts Museum will feature young artists from Dunsmuir Elementary School at its Second Saturday Art Opening and Reception on May 11, from 5-7 p.m.

The DES Watershed Art Program, taught by local artist and art teacher Rami White, is a visual arts program that explores the local environment, learning about the plants and animals that live among us while learning art skills and principles. Each week, every class attends an art lesson that focuses on some aspect of the Sacramento River Watershed, such as the significance of our position at the top of this system, which flows to the San Francisco Bay.

White is an art teacher and a staff member of the SAFE afterschool program at DES. She believes that a healthier and more sustainable future is possible by educating young people through creative activities such as the arts, gardening, handcrafts and culinary arts.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from art sales in this exhibit will go to DES in support of the Watershed Art Program. The show will continue in the small gallery (Museum Space) through Saturday, June 1.

The Siskiyou Arts Museum is a member & volunteer supported non-profit art gallery and gift shop, located at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave. Regular hours of operation are Wednesday-Saturday, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, or call (530) 235-4711.