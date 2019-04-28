The bookings and reports reflect only the initial actions taken by law enforcement in the course of their duty. This information is not intended to comment on the guilt or innocence of those listed, nor is it an indication of the final disposition of these cases. If an individual listed above provides the Daily News with official documentation that a charge has been dropped or dismissed, the information will be published.

March 12

• Daniel Garcia, 30 of Yreka, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Irene Picazo, 22 of Montague, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Heather Renee Gonzales, 43 of Happy Camp, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear on felony charges, violating an order preventing domestic violence, and multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise.

March 13

• Joseph Michael Kivett, 30 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and intimidating a witness/victim; force with a deadly weapon, not a firearm; terrorization, conspiracy and false imprisonment with use of violence, and a post release community service violation.

• Stacy Miranda Phillipps, 32 of Montague, was charged with multiple counts of robbery and kidnapping; conspiracy, terrorization, and false imprisonment with the use of violence; dissuading a witness/victim, attempting to dissuade, and possession of a controlled substance.

• Jesse Wade Foster, 41 of Mount Shasta, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise, and failing to appear on a misdemeanor.

• Daniel Robert Gregoire, 32 of McCloud, was charged with probation violation.

• Tamara Jean Watson, 39 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation.

• Tony Lynn Weaver, 48 of Mount Shasta, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and disorderly conduct.

• Christopher Robert Williams, 35 of Weed, was charged with a DUI.

• David William Hammock, 29 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise; exhibiting a deadly weapon, not a firearm, terrorization and disorderly conduct.

March 14

• Katie Jo Phyllis Jaso, 39 of Weed, was charged with second degree robbery, vehicle theft, grand theft, petty theft; multiple counts of battery, a parole violation and theft from an elderly or dependent adult.

• Rachelle Gingrich, 33 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Shilo Boyd Veater, 36 of Yreka, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a dirk or dagger.

• Tiffany Breann Fraley, 30 of Seiad Valley, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear after written promise, and personal property theft.

• Darren Louis Hough, 57 of San Louis Obispo, was charged with a probation violation and a work release program violation.

March 15

• Hunter Reon Barnes, 41 of Mount Shasta, was charged with disorderly conduct, and failing to appear after written promise.

• Ryan Andrew Poling, 41 of Mount Shasta, was charged asa parolee absconding supervision.

• Cheryl Lynn Rodriguez, 52 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation.

• Monterrell J Doyle, 28 of Stockton, was charged with a DUI.

• Taren Joseph Aubrey, 23 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of probation violation; petty theft, and organized retail theft.

• Robert Henry Tessmer, 36 of Weed, was charged with a parole violation.

• Jason Judd Becker, 44 of Weed, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, failing to appear after written promise, and failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

• Danielle Marie Thompson, 45 of Dunsmuir, was charged with possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

• Percy Prince Bolden, 29 of Yreka, was charged with driving under a suspended license.

• Anthony Wayne Capuchine, 41 of Mount Shasta, was charged with reckless driving.

• Thomas Hurley Asbury, 32 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges, and failing to appear after written promise.

• Damian James Probst, 27 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation and failing to appear after written promise.

• Britini Ciera Meeks, 30 of Montague, was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%.

March 16

• William Martin Whittaker, 36 of Fort Jones, was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%.

• Denae Patreece Deleon, 34 of Dunsmuir, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Nancy Joan Ruggiero, 62 of Yreka, was charged with contempt after disobeying a court order.

• Shawny Ilish Kenney, 25 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

• Vicki Jean Putnam, 43 of Yreka, was charged with multiple counts of failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge, failing to appear after a written promise, and littering of waters.

• Douglas Glenn Tedford, 53 of Yreka, was charged with disorderly conduct and a post release community service violation.

• Dereck Christopher Rizzo, 36 of Weed, was charged with a DUI.